Astronaut Camp blasts off at the Journey Museum

While students may be out of school, some area kids are still learning and using STEM

The Journey Museum is hosting an astronaut camp that blasted off on Thursday and ends on Saturday.

The young scientists learning about teamwork and building as well as worked on their physical strength.

The camp started off with taking some edible items you would find in your kitchen and using teamwork to build structures.

"Building noodles with marshmallows, it was trying to use teamwork to build the highest structure out of marshmallows and spaghetti noodles, trying to build" says kids at the camp

Currently neither three see themselves as being astronauts but Conor would like to play for the Denver Broncos when he gets older and Joshua and Charlie both agree that they would like to be scientists for their careers.