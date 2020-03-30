As COVID-19 cases rise, SD peak still months away

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Dakota; and Monday, the state secretary of health says we can’t expect the virus to peak until the end of May or early June.

The state has 11 new coronavirus cases, putting the total to 101 as of Monday morning.

Nearly half of South Dakota’s 66 counties now have at least one positive case; 30 counties. Butte County recorded its first COVID-19 case; while Pennington and Lawrence counties are now at five each.

South Dakota still only has one death related to the virus; with 34 of those infected already recovered. Another 3,478 people have tested negative; and there are no pending tests.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.