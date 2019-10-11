Artist finishes breast cancer mural, overcomes weather and vandalism

Delaena Uses Knife was one of the four finalists for the Regional Health breast cancer awareness mural competition.

Her submission was selected by Facebook users who voted with their likes.

Knife had to overcome bad weather and an act of vandalism to complete the mural.

When the project was more than half done, someone painted over a large portion of the mural with graffiti, but with help from her family and volunteers, she finished the project.

The hope of the mural is to provide encouragement and strength for patients and survivors.

"To be that voice for those that face this disease and knowing that you're not alone, and I hope that it brings everybody else as much joy as it brings me to be completed and done with it," said Knife.