Art night at Suzie Cappa

Art comes in all shapes and sizes, and so do artists. That is never more apparent than at the Suzie Cappa Art Center.

Suzie Cappa hosted their monthly art night --- allowing the artists a chance to meet with the public... to show off and talk about their art.

For those who are unfamiliar with Suzie Cappa -- they partner with Black Hills Works to give those with diverse-abilities the chance to produce art in the medium of their own choice ... and sell it to help make their own money.

"And that is one of the unique things about this place is that all of their heart, soul, and being is in these pieces of art. You can see it as soon as you walk through the door that there is a lot of love poured out into these pieces of artwork." Says, Scott Lemon,

Many of the pieces sold at Suzie Cappa are original prints -- but they can be reprinted and sold in any size you may want.

