Box Elder man arrested after telling undercover agents he raped a newborn

A Box Elder man made his first appearance in court Wednesday for attempting to solicit sex from children.

Law enforcement arrested Adam Ryan Swift, 30, on March 24 after nearly a month of online communication with undercover special agents. Swift was attempting to set up a meeting with a fictional 5-year-old girl for sex.

Special agents communicated with Swift through a messaging app called Kik Messenger where people can join topic-based groups to talk to like-minded people.

Swift told agents he was sexually active with a 4-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy. He also told special agents he had sexually assaulted a newborn girl.

Swift was arrested at his place of work in Summerset. Officers moved in when Swift met with an undercover agent to discuss details of a potential meet-up with the fictional 5-year-old. Court documents show he used his work computer to access 'Kik'.

Swift is also the Veterans Post Commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1273 in Rapid City.

Swift admitted to communicating with special agents but denied he would have had sex with a minor. In the affidavid he said it was all just sexual dialog.

In court, 10 people watched from the gallery as Swift attended via tele-link from the Pennington County Jail. Sobs and out-bursts were audible as Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Commander, Brent Gromer, read the messages Swift wrote on Kik detailing his alleged sexual abuse of three children and his desire to continue abusing children.

Swift also told undercover agents through Kik that he had been abused by family members when he was child.

The judge in the case opted to keep Swift detained in the Pennington County Jail.