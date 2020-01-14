Armed robbery suspected arrested after short standoff

Daniel Kline, 19 of Rapid City was arrested in the 700 block of St. Cloud Street around 9 o'clock Tuesday evening

According to community relations specialist Brendyn Medina with the RCPD, Kline is the suspect in the armed robbery of Knife Works a store located in the Rushmore Mall.

Surveillance video led to a car which was located Tuesday morning in north Rapid.... and that, led law enforcement to the residence on St. Cloud Street.

Officers made contact with Kline who made it clear he was going to burn down the house he was in, and officers saw smoke coming from the home according to Medina.

Officers are continuing to investigate the situation and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

