Armed robber targets Rapid City drug store

An armed robbery was reported just before 3 p.m. Monday at Boyds Drug Mart on the 900 block of East Saint Patrick Street.

Police say a man wearing a surgical mask went to the pharmacy, brandished a gun and demanded medication. He did get some prescription pills but police did not specify what was given.

Circumstances are similar to a Dec. 17 robbery at Boyds Drug RX Express on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road. However, police say they are not connecting the two at this time.

