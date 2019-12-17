Armed robber hits Rapid City drug store

Rapid City police are investigating an armed robbery of Boyds Drug RX Express on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road.

Witnesses say a male suspect entered the pharmacy around 11 a.m., showed a gun and demanded property. Police did not elaborate on what that property was. The suspect then left on foot.

He is described as a man in his 50s, about 6 feet tall with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a dirty tan jacket, blue jeans, square glasses and a surgical mask was over his face.

The robbery prompted nearby St. Thomas More High School to be placed in secure status for a while as police searched the area for the suspect.

