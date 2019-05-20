Arena plans change to help come in on budget

The original plan for the arena put the construction project over budget.

However, the new J configuration shown here allows the construction project to fit within the allotted budget.

Executive director Craig Baltzer unveiled the new plan and also touched on how, without a current sports team occupying the new arena, this plan eliminates some suites and adds theatre box seats, a trend that seems to be used all over the nation.

"We're finding out in our research that people don't want to sit in a row with their 12 best friends anymore. They want to be at the concert getting premium service but they want to feel part of the crowd and an open-air area." says Craig Baltzer

Baltzer added they're also looking at a plan to connect the new arena with the existing Barnett.

