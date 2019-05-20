Arena plans change to help come in on budget

Rapid City, SD (KOTA-TV) The original plan for the arena put the construction project over budget.
However, the new J configuration shown here allows the construction project to fit within the allotted budget.
Executive director Craig Baltzer unveiled the new plan and also touched on how, without a current sports team occupying the new arena, this plan eliminates some suites and adds theatre box seats, a trend that seems to be used all over the nation.
"We're finding out in our research that people don't want to sit in a row with their 12 best friends anymore. They want to be at the concert getting premium service but they want to feel part of the crowd and an open-air area." says Craig Baltzer
Baltzer added they're also looking at a plan to connect the new arena with the existing Barnett.