Area students learns what it takes to be a performance artist

The Young Americans, an international organization that teaches performance arts to students, made their latest stop in Rapid City recently.

All week long they're hosting a summer camp for roughly 90 area students where they will learn what it takes to be a performing artist through dance, music, cultural interaction and more.

Everything they learn will be put into a variety show for the community, whether it's rocking and rolling, Broadway or classical music, you can expect a great time. According to one of The Young Americans, Nathan Schneider, this event gives students the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone.

"Begin to develop skills or experiences at a young age." said Schneider. "They filter through into the rest of their lives and it has to do with not just learning the arts and technical ability, but it has to do with self confidence and learning how to work together in a group. Singing together or dancing together there are all these life skills that the students develop as they grow. When you can build that in from a young age it really sets them up."

The students will hit the stage on Friday at 3 p.m. to showcase their hard work. Tickets are open to the public and can be purchased the day of the event.