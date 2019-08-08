Area fire departments respond to lumber fire in Rapid Valley

Multiple 911 calls reported a large fire with smoke and flames visible around parts of Rapid Valley late Wednesday night.

Around 11:18 p.m., three Rapid City Fire Department stations arrived at the scene of multiple stacks of burning lumber at Forest Products Distributors located at 5400 Old Folsom Road.

The stacks were threatening other stacks of lumber nearby. Firefighters from Rapid Valley Fire Department and Whispering Pines Fire Department were requested to assist.

Because the fire was threatening to ignite other nearby stacks of lumber, RCFD firefighters made a quick and aggressive attack, which stopped the forward progress of the fire. When Rapid Valley and Whispering Pines firefighters arrived, they supplied water to engines already on scene and helped out in firefighting efforts and lighting the scene.

As a result of the interagency cooperation, firefighters were able to minimize the amount of lumber that was destroyed.

Extensive mop-up and overhaul operations took place to ensure all areas of hidden fire and heat were addressed. Heavy equipment operators were called to the scene to assist with moving the large stacks of lumber. Those efforts continued until around 2:30 this morning. Firefighters remained on scene until just after 3:00 am.

No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pennington County Fire Administrator.