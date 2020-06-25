Are your pets scared of loud noises?

According to the National Council on Pet Population Study and Policy, after running away only 15 to 20% of dogs and less than 2% of cats are returned to their owners.

Faith Makepeace is a registered veterinarian technician at Meiners Animal Clinic.

"The animals that have gotten out and they don't have an ID tag on, they are lost for a few days or maybe never reclaimed cause they got away during the fireworks," said Makepeace.

So when it comes to preparing for the big show, the first thing you want to do is...

"Make sure all their ID, identification tags, are up to date. If they are microchipped, make sure that information is up to date," said Makepeace.

Veterinarians recommend putting pets in a separate room, locking windows, and providing background noise like TV or music or even providing a calming scent for the animals.

"They're just so sensitive and I've worked in shelters and have seen what happens," said Makepeace.

and when it comes to the big bang, the fireworks that are fun for some people, may not be good for your four-legged friends.

"The loud noise, I also think they're just very sensitive to that. I also think vibrations, they can be sensitive to that like stuff that we aren't even aware of," said Makepeace.

