Are your holiday packages safe?

A U.S. Postal Service employee was caught on video outside of Boyd's Drug Market in Rapid City, and a witness said the worker was mishandling people's packages.

Although, the postal worker seen in the video isn't in uniform, she was driving a mail truck.

The witness said, if she had just mailed a package there, she would be concerned based on the postal worker's actions.

"What I saw was a postal worker I assume mishandling people's packages, and the concern was that people spend a lot of money to have that stuff mailed and insured, and whether it's insured or not it doesn't really matter, it's the fact that it looked to me like negligence would cause it to be broke when it arrived at its destination," said Davina LaVella, witness.

LaVella said the video attracted a lot of attention on Facebook, with more than 27,000 views and 900 shares before Facebook took it down.

KOTA reached out to the Postal Service, and they have not yet reviewed the video but said, "we take the handling of our customers packages very seriously."