Are you using a face mask when going out in public?

Doctor Nancy Babbitt has witnessed people not taking this pandemic seriously first hand especially at the stores.

"I think sometimes people think, I just want this illness and I want to get it over with,” said Babbitt. “Well that might be fine for you if you don't get very ill, but you take the risk of exposing someone that can die."

As of Monday, April 27th, the U.S. has had more than 56 thousand deaths across the nation with only eleven in South Dakota. This may not seem like a lot, but everyone should still be taking precautions.

Especially when we take a break from quarantine.

"It's ok to go out on hikes and bike rides and be golfing with your close-knit people. It's when we're exposed to people we have no connection to, we don't know their health history, we don't know their contacts,” said Babbitt. “Then we really have to protect ourselves so then we are protecting others."

When bars, restaurants, and other similar businesses open, they can serve as a hotspot for different groups of people to get together.

"Wearing a mask and hand washing are the two most important things to do in order to safely go into businesses and try to prevent yourself from getting infected, but more importantly you are preventing other people from getting infected by protecting yourself,” said Babbitt.

Along with cutting down on the risk of community spread, wearing a mask can serve a more personal purpose and remind you not to touch your face.

