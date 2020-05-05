Are meat packing companies taking advantage of the pandemic?

Nearly a dozen state attorneys general, including South Dakota's Jason Ravnsborg, are pushing for a federal investigation of meat packing industry practices.

The state AGs sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, expressing concern that there is a "likelihood of manipulation of the market for processed beef."

A news release from the South Dakota AG's office stated that the four largest meat packing companies control more than 80 percent of the beef processing in the U.S.; and that store prices of beef are exceptionally high while cattle prices are low and "continue to dive."

This concern, the release continued, has increased as consumers stockpile in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These activities should be alarming to all cattle producers and consumers,” said Ravnsborg. “A federal investigation is warranted to protect consumers and promote competition in the marketplace.”