Are Robbinsdale residents concerned about a repeat of last May's flooding?

Thunderstorms hit a Rapid City neighborhood hard last May, leading to flash flooding and property damage.

Are neighbors worried about a repeat?

On May 18, 2018, it rained nearly two inches of water in downtown Rapid City, but for residents in the Robbinsdale area, it felt like much more.

"I was here during the last flooding. We had cars stalled out here. It was above the tires. I helped three boys and girls get out of their car and get out of the water," Bob Rodeen says, a Robbinsdale neighbor.

Last year the flood waters were so strong, a car swept into this retention pond.

Since then, a resident says the City of Rapid City has made multiple infrastructure upgrades in his neighborhood.

"They've increased the size of the storm piping. They've increased the ability for the water to be able to get to the creek and not back-pool and not damage property so much," Daniel Benedickt says, a Robbinsdale neighbor.

Benedickt also says crews made changes to the gutter, sewer, and gas systems, which makes him hopeful that another serious flooding event won't happen.

Benedickt adds, "Of course we feel good about that. It's more attractive, it increases our property value, and it gets rid of a lot of the potholes that we used to have."

Although construction is still ongoing in the area, Benedickt says he's sure it will help alleviate future flooding issues.