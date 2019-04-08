Ardmore bridge collapse creates problems for commuters

A bridge in Ardmore collapsed over the weekend causing problems for people who travel on East Ardmore Road.

Rain and melting snow has eroded the ground around the bridge footing causing it to give way. Fall River County Emergency Management Manager Franklin Maynard learned about the issue Saturday morning. Engineers were then called in to check the bridge.

At the moment there is no estimate on how long it will take for repairs. The road doesn't get heavy traffic, but for the people who do have to cross the bridge the shortest detour is a 30 minute drive into Nebraska to get on highway 71.

