Archery competition at Lakota Nation Invitation continues to be a popular choice for kids

Each competing archer shoots five arrows at each animal in the competition, shooting a total of 30 arrows and competing side-by-side.

Lakota Nation Invitational Archery Coordinator, Tim Villa said the kids like archery because it's an individual sport and coaches at the LNI consistently stress individual improvement.

The closest target is ten meters, with the furthest being fifteen meters from the competing line.

Practice ranges for participants prior to the event occurred one to four days a week, depending on the school and their schedules.

"Kids just love archery because they're doing it themselves. You don't have to be the fastest, strongest, or the smartest to compete. You just need to coach-able and have an interest and it's really important for archery coaches to keep it interesting," said Villa.

The top twelve scorers compete in the final round, with a perfect score being 300.

