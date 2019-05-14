Archers take aim at Outdoor Campus West

Archery played a prominent role in the 2012 film “Hunger Games.” And since then, the ancient sport draws interest from many people in the Black Hills.

Archers across the Black Hills take advantage of new outdoor archery ranges at the Game, Fish and Parks Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.

Capitalizing on the popularity, Game, Fish and Parks opened two archery ranges last year at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.

Staff said there was a high demand for the new facilities - mostly because of the recent increase in bow-hunting.

Whether you're taking up archery as a sport or a hobby, experts say focus and patience is the number one thing required to succeed.

"It is almost like a Zen-like state you need to be in,” Keith Wintersteen, Outdoor Campus West, said. “It takes you away and you forget everything and then you take that one perfect shot, and it’s like you sunk a hole in one and it just makes you want to keep coming back for more and more and more."

Staff has noticed that one of the favorite things people like to do at the range is paint camouflage on their faces.

