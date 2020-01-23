Archbishop Chaput resignation accepted by the pope

Pope accepts Charles Chaput's resignation as Philadelphia archbishop; Bishop Nelson Pérez of Cleveland to succeed him.

Chaput, the first Native American archbishop, was bishop of the Rapid City Diocese for nine years, starting in 1988. In 1997 he was appointed as the metropolitan archbishop of Denver, where he served until his 2011 appointment to Philadelphia.

According to canon law, when archbishops turn 75 they are required to submit their resignations to the pope.

