Archbishop Chaput resignation accepted by the pope

Archbishop Charles Chaput and Archbishop Elect Nelson Perez laugh as Nelson speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in Philadelphia. Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez was introduced as the new leader of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, making him the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the region's 1.3 million-member flock. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
PHILADELPHIA (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Pope accepts Charles Chaput's resignation as Philadelphia archbishop; Bishop Nelson Pérez of Cleveland to succeed him.

Chaput, the first Native American archbishop, was bishop of the Rapid City Diocese for nine years, starting in 1988. In 1997 he was appointed as the metropolitan archbishop of Denver, where he served until his 2011 appointment to Philadelphia.

According to canon law, when archbishops turn 75 they are required to submit their resignations to the pope.

 