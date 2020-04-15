April 15 is NOT tax day

In mid-March, the Internal Revenue Service announced everyone got an extension to file federal income taxes because of issues related to COVID-19. With tax day on April 15th, a CPA says Wednesday didn't feel right.

AARP Tax Aide will be offered in Bay and Jackson Counties to help with 2019 taxes. (MGN Photo)

"Today definitely doesn't feel like a typical April 15, it just means everyone has more time it releases some of the stress people might be feeling," said Carrie Christensen, a CPA and the Tax Department Manager at Ketel Thorstenson, LLP. "It's one less thing that they have to worry about immediately."

Additionally, the first and second quarter estimates for 2020 have also been extended to July 15, of this year because taxpayers haven't been able to meet with their CPAs to get their documents in order.

Christensen said the delay has allowed Ketel Thorstenson to focus on the immediate needs of their clients, like working to keep businesses afloat, and learning about the new government programs available.

For those who qualify, individuals can receive $1,200 and $500 for each qualifying child, with some income limitations. Christensen says she has seen those payment being released and taxpayers should see that money in their accounts soon.

"For taxpayers that haven't been required to file for 2018 or 2019, such as social security recipients, there's nothing that they need to do to receive those payments," said Christensen. "The IRS will use the information from social security to do the direct deposit."

Christensen said that if you do need to contact the IRS, be prepared for busy signals and long waits.