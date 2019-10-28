Anxiety, panic disorder medication recalled over potential foreign substance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about a recall of one lot of Alprazolam tablets.

The medication is being recalled due to the potential presence of a foreign substance.

Alprazolam is used to manage anxiety disorder, provide short-term relief for anxiety symptoms and treat panic disorder, according to the FDA.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting the voluntary nationwide recall.

The recalled medications are packaged in bottles of 500 and were distributed in the U.S. between July 2019 and August 2019. They can be identified using the information below:

NDC 0378-4003-05 - Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg; lot number 8082708; expires September 2020.

To date, Mylan has not received any adverse events related to this batch.

According to the FDA, Mylan has notified its distributors and customers and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

Consumers with questions about this recall can call Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 or send an email to customer.service@mylan.com.

