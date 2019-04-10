Another spring snowstorm slams into South Dakota and Wyoming

The first round of the storm didn’t seem that bad, depending upon where you live. But more is on the way, according to our meteorologists.

Blizzard warnings are posted from Colorado to Minnesota as a storm develops that could rival last month's bomb cyclone. The National Weather Service says up to 2 ½ feet of snow could fall in parts of eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. The Rapid City area was expected to see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Rapid City had 3.4 inches as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Most western South Dakota school districts planned ahead, closing for the day before the roads became treacherous; government offices also shut down; and flights were either canceled or delayed. Portions of Interstate 90 are in poor condition, prompting no travel advisories. Check with safetravelusa.com before venturing out on the roads.

Do you have a good snow photo to share? Go to http://kotatv.mycapture.com/mycapture/photos/Upload.aspx to get it added to our slide show.

