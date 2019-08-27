Another scam could be in the works

With the recent roofing scams in the Rapid City area, many homeowners are on high alert.

Some people in the community got a letter on their door to get their address painted on their curb, but there is no information in regards to who is behind this.

Now, another scam could be making the rounds, making its mark on the neighborhood.

The City received half a dozen calls from concerned homeowners in the area, after they found a note on their doors, asking if they were interested in having their addresses painted on their curb.

"Asking people to leave their name, address, phone number, and signature on these pieces of paper, but the pieces of paper have no individual name or organization," says city communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

The city says they want the community to stay alert because the city is not behind the project.

"There is no benefit to curb addresses if you will. Our emergency dispatch personnel, our emergency personnel, do not utilize curb addresses for their purposes," says Shoemaker.

Currently, there is no clear answer on whether or not this is a scam, but it's something to keep a close eye on.

After talking to some neighbors from Autumn Hills, a lot of them say they know the scams are out there, but what is crazy is how close it's hitting to home.

One neighbor says she has been extra cautious, because she's been through this before.

"Having gone through this before it did look every official and it's concerning because a lot of people don't realize that it's not official and they don't have to do it," says Olya Bunger.

Many people in the area say they are particularly concerned about the elderly community.

"If anybody has their elderly relatives living, it would be very helpful to let them know that this is going on and to warn them," says Bunger.

The city says if anyone sees people with these notices or putting the notes on the door, they should try to get more information on who they are and what they are doing.