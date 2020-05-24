Another Rapid Ride driver positive for COVID-19

A second Rapid Ride driver has tested positive for COVID-19 in Rapid City.

The driver's last shift was on Saturday May sixteenth and he sought medical attention last Wednesday on May twentieth. The employee was notified they were positive Saturday evening on May 23.

Mayor Steve Allender said "Transit officials indicate the driver used a face mask while working and driving on the routes. We want to assure the public that the driver practiced and followed social distancing, hand washing and disinfecting guidelines and protocols."

City officials do not plan to make any changes to Rapid Ride or Dial-a-Ride operations right now.

Here is a list of routes that the driver was on:

Monday, May 11 2:30-5:50 p.m. Coolidge Route

Tuesday, May 12 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jefferson Route

Wednesday, May 13 2:30-5:50 p.m. Lincoln Route

Thursday, May 14 2:30-5:50 p.m. Roosevelt Route

Friday, May 15 2:30-5:30 p.m. Washington Route

Saturday, May 16 9:30 a.m.-5:10 p.m. Jefferson Route