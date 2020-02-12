Another Rapid City woman charged with Social Security fraud

A Rapid City woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Theft of Government Funds, False Statements, and Misuse by a Representative Payee.

Jolenta Apodaca appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The charges relate to Apodaca knowingly converting to her own use money of the U.S. Social Security Administration and making false statements on non-medical review forms on Feb. 13, 2018 and Feb. 28, 2019. The money was for her child’s Supplemental Security Income benefits, who hasn’t lived with her since 2016. Apodaca received benefits, intended for the child, totally approximately $26,920 from these false statements.

This is the second Rapid City woman charged with Social Security fraud.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for the Theft of Government Funds charge. The maximum penalty upon conviction for the other charges is 5 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

A trial date has been set for April 14, 2020.