Another 2,886 people file unemployment claims in Wyoming

New state and federal data show that another 2,886 people filed for unemployment benefits in Wyoming last week.

That raises the total number of unemployment claims in the state to nearly 30,000 people since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March.

The number of applications submitted during the week ending April 25 is down 34% from the previous week. But that is a 909% increase compared to a year ago.

There were 404 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming and seven deaths as of Wednesday.