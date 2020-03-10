More than 800 seventh grade girls from the Rapid City Area school district and the surrounding area came together for the annual women in science conference.

The conference is designed to showcase the different types of careers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.

It's also a way to encourage girls to take more math and science classes in high school.

The girls had the chance to hear from more than 50 professional women in the STEM industry.

In addition, the girls were able to get hands-on opportunities to learn more about the STEM field.

"Research shows that a lot of girls begin to lose interest in math and science, starting in middle school. So we want to catch them before they decide that they're not interested in math and science or maybe they're not good at math and science. And really show that there is a wide variety of careers that they can pursue," says the president of Youth in Science Rapid City, Amy Hasbold.