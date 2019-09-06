Annual showcase of fabric arts back in the "Heart of the Hills"

A longstanding Hill City showcase of fabric arts will be on full display September 7-8, in the Heart of the Hills.

The Hill City Quilt Show and Sale will have a featured artist Lori Comer and more than 200 unique quilts with their own style and story.

It isn't just standing around looking at quilts, the show also has special events, demonstrations, prizes, vendors, stuff for kids and even a new category, fiber arts. This category features spinning, weaving, felting, batick and more.

A scavenger hunt at Main Street Merchants will feature "Colleen's Garden," a new quilt design by JoAnn Hoffman.

This show has been a staple in Hill City for many years and has only been getting bigger but it couldn't have been possible if it weren't for the Hill City Quilt Guild.

It's fun, it's exciting for our guild," said Comer. "Our guild is very small, we have probably 30 people in our guild and 15 of them that are active because we got quite a few that are snow birds and so it is a lot of work."

This year the Hill City Arts Council sponsored the event.

"So many people come together to make this show happen every year," said Liz Carlson Jones with Hill City Arts Council. "I say to people that without our guild it wouldn't happen. We're really expanding our partnership this year and working very closely together but without them most of the quilts wouldn't be in the show."

The quilt show is from September 7-8, at the Hill City Middle School gym. It's 5$ for adults with youth 18 and under free.

For more information you can click here.