Annual pumpkin patch at a church unloads

Now that it is officially fall, the fun fall festivities can begin. Canyon Lake United Methodist Church unloaded their annual pumpkin patch and they are looking forward to the upcoming Pumpkin Festival.

Over two-thousand pumpkins were shipped up from the Navajo Ship Rock reservation in New Mexico. The unloading process took place this afternoon.

Some of the pumpkins will be brought downtown on Saturday. There are many organizations involved and benefit from their pumpkin patch.

"Lots of different organizations that help with this," said Sharon Miller, fondly known as "the Pumpkin Lady."

"Two Scout Troops, 44 and 7, the Altrusa Club of Rapid City, the Rushmore Lions, and the Rapid City Hockey Association help and that's who gets profits from this."

On Saturday, there will be a pumpkin festival at Main Street Square. The beloved pumpkin train will be running. Rides are free and all children in attendance are encouraged to ride.

