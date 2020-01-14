Annual fireworks display in Rapid City during the Fourth of July

A proposal went in front of the public works committee on Tuesday to forge a partnership between Rapid City and Minnesota-based fireworks group Pyrotechnic Display.

If approved, the company will run the city's Fourth of July fireworks show for the next three summers.

This agreement sets the dates for the display, which will take place each year on July 4, or July 5 if the event is rained out or otherwise delayed.

This is the company that the city has used for the past three years and officials say many people have taken a liking to it.

The show lasts for 20 to 25 minutes and is synced with music, costing around $30,000 per year.

"With this company, they're known for the good displays. So they should provide a great show for the people of Rapid City. I know it attracts a lot of people and a lot of people enjoy it. So it should be really good," says Rapid City parks division manager, Scott Anderson.

The next step comes a week from Tuesday when the agreement will go in front of the full city council for approval.