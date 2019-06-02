Annual Volksmarch attracts hikers to Crazy Horse Memorial

Saturday morning hikers enjoyed some sunshine during the 34th annual spring Volksmarch.

Folks from around the country tied up their laces to see the world's largest mountain carving in progress.

During the bi-annual Volksmarch, thousands hike nearly 6.5 miles to see Crazy Horse Memorial up close.

One hiker came with 12 members of her family this year, and she says more and more come every time.

"It's become a tradition in my family. It's just a really big opportunity to look forward to. There's always something new that happens every year. it's just a lot of fun," hiker Angelica Ssengendo said.

Angelica says at first she just noticed the face of Crazy Horse in years past, but now she can see more details on the arm, finger, and horse's head.