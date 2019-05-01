Annual Ask a Lawyer is back

For over 20 years, nearly a dozen lawyers from across South Dakota, West and East River, come in for three days to give free legal advice to anyone calling in.

The program allows people, who might not usually be able to afford it, to get general legal questions asked and if needed, lawyers will refer the caller to a specific lawyer referral service.

For one Rapid City attorney, he wanted to give back to the state and ask any questions South Dakotans might have.

"Anyone who has a question is more than welcome to call. Each call is anonymousand they are experience attorney's to help you walk through some of the questions you may have," says Chris Christianson an attorney at Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP.

The Ask a Lawyer will go on Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again for the final round, at that same time Thursday. If you would like to call the West River call center, the number is 877-229-2214.