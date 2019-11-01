Anniversary of gambling in Deadwood

On November 1, 1989, Deadwood became the third legal gaming jurisdiction in the United States.

Since then, Deadwood has taken almost $24 billion in wagers, with over $2 billion of gross revenue. Deadwood has paid more than $371 million in gaming taxes to local and state governments.

The Deadwood Gaming industry directly employs 1,175 people with a payroll of about $46 million per year.

"Deadwood gaming obviously revolutionized Deadwood, created a tourism Mecca for the Black Hills," said Mike Rodman of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

The Deadwood community has gained economically in terms of revitalizing a strong revenue in the historic town.

"It came into place at a time where the Deadwood community was struggling in terms of not having a strong revenue," said Karen Wagner, Vice Chair of the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. "So, I think it was a way to rejuvenate their community."

In the 2019 fiscal year, the total adjusted gross gaming revenue was over $100 million, a 2.86% increase from the 2018 fiscal year.

