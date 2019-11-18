An investigator sit down and a future search date to find Serenity Dennard

A new sit down and another search party is in the works to help find Serenity Dennard.

The search for the little girl who ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home in Rockerville is now hitting nine months.

Last Sunday, searchers hit the hillsides and walked the ridges to look for Serenity Dennard.

One K-9 team was used this past weekend but the Pennington County Sheriff's Office wants to bring in more out of state dog teams for the next search date later in the week.

Seeking help from beyond state borders have been helpful in this case and Sheriff Kevin Thom said they are chasing leads in 35 different states now.

Last week, for three hours a group of investigators gathered to review Serenity's case looking for any errors and determining the next steps to take.

Thom said with winter weather conditions approaching they are going to take advantage of the days this week before they have to halt the search.

"Trying to take advantage of the window of weather that we have that's cooperating. You know this time of year one good snow storm we would be done searching for the remainder of the year. So, we are trying to take advantage of the weather that we do have," Thom said.

Thom said the team is discussing if they will resume the search again in the spring.

Serenity Dennard's adoptive parents will host a free benefit in Serenity's name on November 23 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. There will be games and prizes for families to enjoy.

Also, people can donate unwrapped Christmas gifts which will go to the children at Black Hills Foster Care.