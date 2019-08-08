An inseparable bond, Rally vendor brings dog that she rescued in desert 4 weeks ago

Thousands of people come to the Sturgis Rally and a few of them have an extra companion with them.

Sassy Stringer came all the way from Kingman, Arizona to be a vendor for her business, Sassy Sauces, for the 2019 Rally. Stringer has been a vendor for three years, but this year she has a new helper by her side.

She found 12-year-old, Mimi, an abandoned Shih Tzu beneath her deck in the Arizona desert just four weeks ago.

"Somebody had just dislodged her like trash, but she found her way to me, and she's doing good," said Stringer. "She got injured a lot by coyotes and was very neglected, but now she's as happy as could be."

Stringer and Mimi are inseparable and drove 27 hours to attend the rally. Stringer says that Mimi loves watching all the motorcycles drive by and enjoys looking at all the lights during night time.

"She's my angel, and I'm her angel, but she just loves it up here. She loves the bikes, the colors; it's like she's never been free before," said Stringer.

Mimi's favorite spot is on top of the ice-cold water stand, next to her tip jar.