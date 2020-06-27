Amplifying the artistic voices in the Black Hills

The Cave Collective and Racing Magpie presented a live stream festival, Amplify Black Hills, featuring live music and artists introducing their work.

The event organizers said, art is both a cure for isolation and a weapon against oppression so they want to amplify the artistic voices in the Black Hills. The event was from noon to 6 in the evening, and people can tune in any time from anywhere. There was also a live concert with social distancing outside of Racing Magpie.

"Art is more necessary than ever right now..., so we really want to find a way to bring art together to bridge our communities and really have summertime arts and music festival like we normally would in June in the Black Hills," Dexter Carman, the executive director for the Cave Collective said. Peter Strong with Racing Magpie said art is an important link to wellness and humanity and that is why they want to organize events like this and encourage people to participate.