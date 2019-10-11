Amber Alert: N.C. girl, 3, found alive

Updated: Fri 5:55 AM, Oct 11, 2019

(WGHP/CNN) - A 3-year-old girl who has been the focus of an Amber Alert for more than a day has been found alive and well, officials said Friday.

Greensboro, N.C. police said Ahlora Lindiment, 3, was abducted by a woman Thursday while at a playground in an apartment complex. She has been found alive and well. (Source: WGHP/CNN)

Greensboro police said Ahlora Lindiment was abducted by a woman Thursday while at a playground in an apartment complex.

Police identified a suspect, but the person had not been taken in custody by Friday morning, police said.

Copyright 2019 WGHP via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus