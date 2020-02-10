Amber Alert: Boys ages 2 and 7 abducted in Texas, police say

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert for two missing children in danger was issued Monday in Texas.

The Dallas Police Department said it is searching for Jorden Rodgers, a 7-year-old boy, and Julien Rodgers, a 2-year-old boy. Both are believed to have been abducted.

Jorden is described as approximately 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and long dreadlocks. Julien is about 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a description of the clothes the children were wearing. They were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities also are looking for Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33, in connection with the abduction. He is described as a black male, 5-feet-11 and 155 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and gold dyed long dreadlocks.

The suspect was last heard from in Dallas.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-4312 or call 911.

