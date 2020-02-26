Almost $4M for facility, trail work at Devils Tower

The National Park Service is about to begin facility and trail work totaling almost $4 million in Devils Tower National Monument.

The work will include making an overlook trail more accessible to people who are in wheelchairs or have other physical limitations.

Plans also call for improving access to restrooms, a visitor center and a trail to the base of Devils Tower. Parking lots, visitor center exhibits and trail signs also will see improvements.

Funding will come from a variety of sources including a portion of entrance fees. The Gillette News-Record reports work could begin this week and should be finished by November.