Almost 40 applications for Rapid City's Home Rule committee

With almost 40 applicants, the applications for Rapid City's Home Rule committee closed last week.

What are the next steps?

First, the committee will go through orientation meetings before receiving homework on the basic structure of Home Rule, and how it differs from Rapid City's current form of government.

The Home Rule Committee will have about 15 members, according to Mayor Steve Allender, and the members will be decided at the next City Council meeting on January 20th.

With a professional facilitator to keep them on track, the city expects it will take the committee about a year to review Home Rule.

The committee will then make a Home Rule recommendation to the city council, and if the council approves their recommendation, it will end up on the ballot for the voters to decide.

Mayor Steve Allender said the amount of Home Rule Committee applications received shows a solid interest.

"We had 39 applicants from all five wards within the city, there was less interest in wards two and wards four but there was interest, and now the city council members are weighing in on the applicants from their wards to give input as far as selection, and we're going through that process," said Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City.

Allender said the most applications the city received in the past was for the Civic Center Arena with more than 60 applicants total.