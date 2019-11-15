Allender's proclamations aim to help homeless individuals

Mayor Steve Allender issuing two proclamations taking effect next week, National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and National Runaway Prevention Month.

From 2007 to 2018, the National Alliance to End Homelessness estimates that there has been a 100% increase in homelessness in South Dakota. Across the nation, about 7 million people are in imminent danger of becoming homeless.

There are more than 600 homeless students in the Rapid City Area Schools and more than 600 reports of runaways each year in the Black Hills, part of the more than 1.5 million annually.

Next week, there will be events dedicated to promoting awareness, providing services and addressing the issues of hunger, homelessness as well as runaway youth, and some of the unique issues they face.

"Youth are homeless for sometimes different reasons," said Lysa Allison, executive director of The Cornerstone Mission. "Sometimes their parents are incarcerated, sometimes they've run away from foster care homes, there's always the human trafficking, unfortunately."

Events next week being spearheaded by the Hope Center with community officials, working to raise awareness of hunger, homelessness, and runaway youth issues.