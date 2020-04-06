Allender to push for business closure extension

In a briefing Monday, Mayor Steve Allender gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Rapid City.

Regarding Governor Noem’s announcement that all South Dakota public schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, the Mayor called the whole matter unfortunate, but necessary

Allender said in Monday’s City Council meeting, he will recommend extending the business closures for another two weeks.

According to marketing data, Allender says retail and recreation visits in Pennington County are down 42%, while park attendance is up 90%.

Sioux Falls issued a “safer at home” proclamation, urging people to stay home. Allender says he thinks Rapid City will take similar action.

“One hundred fifty South Dakota mayors and I signed a letter to Governor Kristi Noem, urging her to declare a public health emergency in South Dakota,” said Allender. “This will open up more options to South Dakota cities and possibly counties, wishing to take action to slow the spread of the virus.”

Allender also said Monday’s City Council meeting will have a few members phoning in.