Allen man accused of sexually exploiting young girl

An Allen, S.D., man pleaded “not guilty” to charges that he sexually exploited a minor during a court appearance Nov. 6.

Stacey Garnette (also going by Stacy Garnette), 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury for sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography, distribution of child porn, sexual abuse of a minor, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota, Garnette reportedly recorded a minor girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sending it via Facebook Messenger. He is also alleged to have engaged in a sexual act with this girl, who was younger than 16, between May 2018 and January 2019.

If convicted, Garnette faces up to 30 years in a federal prison.

He was released pending trial, set for the end of December.

