Alleged property mismanagement lands lower-income tenants in massive debt

A number of residents at a mobile home park say they have been hit with late fees reaching the thousands - without any warning.

Countryside Property Management updated their latest billing statements for home owners at Countryside Mobile Estates on Tuesday, but the adjusted bills show some residents must pay late fees reaching as high as $7,000.

The bills show alleged offenders have been missing payments - usually 90 days past due. Some tenants claim they were not given any proper warning about the massive accumulating debts at all.

Marina Allison, a resident of the mobile home park, said that even $1,000 is too much for many of her neighbors to handle, especially when many in her neighborhood are living on lower incomes.

"We're on fixed incomes, and so why are they charging us extra when we don't even have enough for our next bill to pay, like our electricity bill or our gas bill?" Allison said.

KOTA Territory News reached out to Countryside Properties manager Cynthia Akers, who declined to make an initial formal statement on the situation. She did say that she would be willing to help any resident identify why their bills may be as high as they are.

The leasing company has landed in the public eye for mismanaging tenant payments in the past. Countryside management shutdown Wagon Wheel Trailer Park in Box Elder after they could not pay their water bill in June of 2018.

The City of Rapid City has a pending court case against Akers' property management company.

Assistant City Attorney Kinsley Groote, who is pursuing the case, says Countryside failed to have their lease license renewed by July 30th - and multiple homes did not pass fire inspections.