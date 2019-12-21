All aboard for a magical ride

If you're looking to head to the North Pole this holiday season, then hop aboard the holiday express at the 1880 train.

The magical experience takes families to the "North Pole" to see the jolly ole' man, Santa.

On the way, hot chocolate and cookies are served, and at the end, Santa gives out a special gift for each child.

For the past 20 years, the Holiday Express was an attraction on and off in Hill City.

But in recent years, the activity gained popularity and is now a fun tradition for some families.

When rides are offered, about 1200 passengers are hauled a day.

"From newborns to people in their 90's. It's a way for families to be able to sit back relax and be together doing an activity in the hills," says the president of Black Hills Central Railroad 1880 train, Meg Warder.

The last holiday train ride is Dec. 28.

If you're interested in taking a ride click here.