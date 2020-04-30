All aboard! Hill City gets ready for visitors

It seems like another typical day in Hill City, as a train firing up its steam engine. But not just the train, the whole town is getting started for a busy season. The Main Street in Hill City is ready... just in time. There's even a new sidewalk, making it more convenient for shoppers to hop from store to store. And by walking down the street, one can really feel the energy of Hill City, and how people are looking forward to the busy season.

Janet Wetovick-Bily, the executive director of Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce, says there will be baskets of purple flowers lining the street in the near future, "we have music on the street as well, there are going to be some different happenings on Friday nights perhaps for music or Thursday nights."

Hill City is still taking precautions when they welcome their visitors. "We've been trying to take it seriously, clean, disinfect surfaces. I know a lot of business owners in town have been doing the same," Michael Gallucci, the Owner of Things that Rock, says. And Carmen Null, the owner of Twisted Pine Winery, says her plan is "only allowing 10 people in until CDC or the governor allows us to go back to full speed." Kathy Skorzewski, the Mayor of Hill City, says "we're looking to what's happening and adjustments are being made to some of the events that we have. Some of them are working on sizing."

With social distancing and sanitizing in mind, Wetovick-Bily sums up the charm of Hill City and its sincere welcome for visitors.

"You know what, Hill City is known as the heart of the Hills for lots of reasons. One is we are centrally located right in the smack in the middle of the Hills, the Black Hills, the beautiful Black Hills, and we also just have great people and great hearts and you also just heard the train whistles just now," with the occasional "choo-choo" in the background, Wetovick-Bily continues that these "make a really fabulous experience for anyone who comes to visit us."

