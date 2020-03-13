All Cinderellas Go To Prom kicks off again

We are just a month away from the magical night for high school students known as prom.

But affording a dress can be difficult for some.

Prom dresses at Rapid City High (KEVN)

All Cinderellas Go To Prom allows high school students the chance to pick out a donated and gently used prom dress for free.

7 racks were full of dresses as well as a few shoes and there was a seamstress to help alter the dresses.

For a staff member at Rapid City High ... seeing some of his students get a dress left a lasting impression

"As we were setting up the girls found some dresses and that was the biggest moment to see these smiles. So exciting to see that confidence and excitement for a dress that fits. it was so cool to see them light up in a different way," Says, Sean Binder, Rapid City High Teacher

Prom is still on as scheduled and set for April 18th.

