Airsoft pistol could have sparked deadly confrontation

A confrontation with police Wednesday night could have ended badly for a Box Elder woman; all because of some vandalism and an airsoft pistol.

In the end, 21-year-old Rebecca Panych was arrested for felony vandalism and reckless driving.

It started when a police lieutenant going into the Public Safety Building at 8:35 p.m. saw someone in a passing pickup break the rear window of a Pennington County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Police tried to stop the pickup near Sixth and Kansas City street; finally stopping it in a parking lot on the 800 block of Fifth Street.

While two passengers got out of the vehicle when told to, the driver (Panych) reportedly refused. Police say, when the woman did get out of the pickup, she had her hands in her pockets and it appeared a handgun was tucked in her waistband.

Police fired beanbag shotgun rounds at Panych several times. When police noticed Panych no longer had the gun on her, they were able to put her in a restraint system.

Police found the suspected handgun in the vehicle. it turned out to be an airsoft pistol designed to look like a real handgun.

