Airport board denies financial relief request

The pandemic and stay home orders have cut into travel nation-wide. In Rapid City, three aeronautical tenants are asking the airport for some financial relief.

On Tuesday morning, Dale Aviation, Westjet Air Center and Moyle Petroleum asked the Rapid City Regional Airport board for fee waivers

Although the airport has not received their CARE Grant, they expect it will be coming soon.

However, that doesn't help these businesses. The grant funds are to be used for airport operations, maintenance, and debt service - not to provide direct benefits to aeronautical tenants.

Because of this, the board denied the requests and will be using the grant money for other things.

"What we are able to do with the CARES Act funds, is to do things like pay the electric bill and pay the employees of the airport," says Patrick Dame, Executive Director of the Rapid City Regional Airport.

The airport board says there are other federal programs that tenants are eligible for and hope they take advantage of them.

